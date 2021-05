Kusy čínské rakety mohou spadnout na zemský povrch. Nikdo neví kam

The Aerospace Corporation has an early estimate for reentry of the Long March 5B rocket core for 01:00 UTC May 10 (9 pm Eastern May 9). Note, this is +/´- 41 hours, due to many variables. Map shows the trajectories it will follow during separate orbits. https://t.co/19yy3OxAeu https://t.co/dvAJTWHnZx pic.twitter.com/CmRxQaa944