Pro dlouhé vlasy byl terčem posměchu, pak všem vytřel zrak

I’m unbelievably proud of this kid. For two years he has been growing his hair. On a regular basis he has been mistaken for a girl, been called names or teased for a ponytail. Every time he has shrugged it off. Because he was growing it for a purpose. And today - after his hair reached the requisite 10 inches - he had it all chopped off at Evelyn Jacks to donate to The Little Princess Trust. His hair will now be used to make a wig for a child who may have lost his/her hair to chemotherapy. I love this kid and his enormous heart.