Potatil se. Dvouletý syn lovce krokodýlů se vypořádal s obrovským hadem

TODDLER HANDLES 3-METRE PYTHON Banjo is learning the ropes of the snake wrangling business aged just 2, under the watchful eye of dad and National Geographic host Matt Wright. He tries to pull the python across the grass as it wraps itself around a wooden pole, Outback Wrangler star Matt teaching his son to "go for the tail" and stay away from the snake's head. "Only in Australia," one amazed commenter wrote, others comparing the brave young boy to wildlife warrior Steve Irwin.