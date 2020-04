Majitele farmy překvapil dvouhlavý kozel

NOTABLE VIDEO- WI- TWO-HEADED GOAT BORN- STILLS TUE0235 & VO/SOT TUE0259- In Wisconsin, a state riven by partisanship between two rival parties, it may be fitting that a goat with two heads was born in Wittenberg Sunday. It's name is Janus- after the two-headed Greek god. pic.twitter.com/AtuistJ6fD