Do vesmíru naposledy odstartovala nosná raketa Ariane 5

#Ariane5 touches the stars! 🌟 @DLR_SpaceAgency's Heinrich-Hertz-Satellit and SYRACUSE 4B are officially in orbit - that's the 117th and final A5 launch from @EuropeSpacePort, so from all of us @esa a big thank you to @Arianespace @ArianeGroup @CNES #SpaceTeamEurope #VA261🌎➡️🤩 https://t.co/Wzmv7szDjq