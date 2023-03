Američanka i ve 102 letech vede lekce cvičení pro seniory. Skončí, až bude stará

About a dozen women have gathered for their fitness class as their instructor guides them through the moves. “Backstroke!” Jean Bailey directs from her chair, raising her arms high, as the women of Elk Ridge Village Senior Living in Omaha quickly begin arm rotations. Everyone puts in top effort, as Bailey expects. “When I get old, I’ll quit,” said Bailey, who has lived at Elk Ridge for about 14 years. https://wapo.st/3Yq64mI