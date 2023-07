Na Maledivy stylově? Aerolinky chtějí nabídnout zážitek jako ze soukromého tryskáče

MALE- Beond, a highly anticipated premium leisure airline based in Maldives, will debut in September, targeting a fleet of 32 Airbus A321neo aircraft within the next four years.#Beond #Airbus #A321neo #AirbusA321 #Maldives #Male #New #Airlines #Avgeekshttps://t.co/rTsS4JUfEE pic.twitter.com/OeOHgahtv5