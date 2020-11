Ženě se podařilo proklouznout do letadla bez letenky. Dlouho se v něm ale neohřála

Offender Charged with Criminal Trespass. Yaazmina Payton, 23

Charges: (1) Felony count – Crim Tres/Restr Area/Airport. Payton was arrested on 11/8, positively ID’d as offender who boarded an airplane without proper documentation. @fly2ohare #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/JE9g5ew6hs