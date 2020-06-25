Nejrychlejší řidička světa za svůj rekord zaplatila životem
Combsová zvládla v obousměrném pokusu, jehož rychlost se průměruje, dosáhnout rychlosti 841,338 kilometru za hodinu. Stalo se tak 27. srpna 2019.
Ve svých 39 letech však při dalším pokusu téhož dne v americké Alvordské poušti v Oregonu podlehla následkům nehody. Ve vysoké rychlosti se zavěšení kola speciálu North American Eagle Supersonic Speed Challenger, který našel základ pohonu o výkonu 52 tisíc koní ve stíhačce F-104, ulomilo o nespecifikovanou překážku.
K přiznání rekordu ze strany Guinnessovy knihy rekordů tak došlo téměř po roce od rekordního i smutného dne. Dosud se o její nehodě mluvilo v souvislosti s pouhým pokusem o rekord, který jí byl až nyní oficiálně uznán.
Její partner Terry Madden napsal v dlouhém příspěvku na Instagramu, že neví, jak se má cítit, protože „žádný rekord by nikdy nestál za to, aby tu nebyla“. „Ale byl to její cíl, který opravdu chtěla,“ dodal s tím, že osudná jízda měla být jejím posledním pokusem o rekord.
#rememberthetime I was woke up Monday by a reporter from the London Times telling me that @guinnessworldrecords would be releasing today that @thejessicombs had officially broke her world landspeed record. I really don’t know how I feel about this at all as no record could ever be worth her not being here, but it was a goal that she really wanted - and as hard as it is for me to even look at the car without crying. I’m so proud of her. She woke up that morning to an alarm saying “lets make history” and we had an absolutely amazing day. On the morning run she broke her previous top speeds and we went back to the trailer and had a long heart to heart - she had a few things that were bothering us safety wise and I told her I would support her no matter what she decided to do. That afternoon we booked a house in Lake Tahoe for the next night, and she decided she was going to run that one last afternoon run to back up her record and then walk away from it for good and let her back up driver go for the overall world record instead of her. That was to be the last time she ever got in that car. It has torn me apart that all I had todo is say let’s go and we would have left before that run, she asked my opinion and I told her Togo for it if it was what she wanted. That conversation has torn me apart everyday since the accident. . On her final record run- the front wheel assembly failed and as she decelerated just past the end of the run, it came apart and went up into the electronics/mechanical bay behind her seat and caused the accident. There was nothing that she could do and she did everything perfect. I don’t know that this is anyone’s business and it has been hard for me to talk about, but I have been asked about several false narratives lately that she had done something wrong and I can’t live with anyone saying that anymore. I was in the safety vehicle beside her as she was slowing down when the accident happened, I watched the accident live as well as the onboard footage that was recovered. I can 100% tell you beyond any doubt that she did everything exactly as she was supposed to. . #missyababe #myjessi #landspeed #jessicombs #worldrecord #guinness
Combsová překonala ženský rychlostní rekord po čtyřiceti letech. Předchozí rekord činil 825 km/h, dosáhla jej Kitty O’Neilová v roce 1976.