Slavný návrhář uspořádal přehlídku opět v poli. Tentokrát obilném
Jeden z nejúspěšnějších návrhářů současnosti, třicetiletý Simon Porte Jacquemus, ukázal, že když se nápad osvědčí, byla by škoda ho nezopakovat.
Minulý rok totiž poprvé šokoval unikátní přehlídkou umístěnou do rozkvetlého levandulového pole v samotném srdci francouzského města Provence, které protínal přes pět set metrů dlouhý růžový koberec.
V nové kolekci na jaro a léto 2021 s názvem L’Amour, jejíž představení proběhlo 16. července na pšeničném poli vzdáleném zhruba hodinu jízdy od Paříže, představil Jacquemus dámské, ale i pánské modely, kterým vévodily neutrální barevné tóny v čele s béžovou, pískovou či světlou khaki barvou.
Modelky na sobě měly nejčastěji lehké šaty nebo midi sukně s crop topy. Pánská kolekce byla plná klasických kalhot, modelů z džínoviny a extravagantních obleků.
Všichni návštěvníci dodržovali povinné odstupy a byli rozsazení podél mola.
WELCOME TO THE SS21 SHOW « L’AMOUR » LIVE NOW ON JACQUEMUS.COM
"As an idea for this collection, L’Amour began as something different. I imagined people gathered together celebrating love. Alexander Ekman’s choreography of wheat tossed passionately through the air. Emir Kursturica’s film, Time of the Gypsies with its enchanting realism. These scenes of ceremony large and small. But what’s so beautiful about L’Amour is how it can endure—sometimes even grow stronger—in the absence of people being together. Not long after my team was separated from each other, we were all in our homes feeling the desire to work, and a new vision of the collection emerged. We became a human chain, every step of the creative process executed with love. In fact, every decision I make concerning JACQUEMUS is motivated first by love and common sense. It’s why we shifted to a more sustainable rhythm last year, with two shows combining menswear and womenswear, held in January and June. This decision ended up saving us this season, since we had received all our fabric orders ahead of the confinement. Deciding to go ahead with our usual collection schedule and with a show is at the heart of our visual identity, our commercial strategy. With this smaller collection, presented mainly to our family and friends, we bring our interior worlds out into the open, interpreting the humble fabrics and objects we live with that have their own poems to tell. Within the home, L’Amour reveals itself in small wonders. Separate but collectively, we realized that the home is a place of endless inspiration. These impressions are what I wanted to recreate in this setting today, where we have been fully sensitive to the circumstances. My team has put in an enormous effort these last few months, and I am so grateful that we arrived here, that we are gathered together in the end. For me, it is important for people to see that a true celebration of L’Amour is universal." Simon
