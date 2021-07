Zabiják koček z anglického Brightonu dostal pět let vězení

5 YEARS IN JAIL - EXCELLENT NEWS!!!



Brighton cat killer Steve Bouquet jailed for 5 years for mass slaughter of pets.



He knifed 16 cats, killing nine, in Brighton, East Sussex, between October 2018 and June 2019 in a case that had stumped detectives. https://t.co/eWbFDLrkTG pic.twitter.com/VWpFRvMONG