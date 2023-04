Rusové zřídili palebné pozice v Záporožské jaderné elektrárně. Čekají ukrajinský útok

⚡️ @DefenceHQ reports that 🇷🇺 forces had put sandbag fighting positions on roofs of several of 6️⃣ reactor buildings at #Zaporizhzhia plant, which 🇷🇺 has occupied in March 2022



🇬🇧 intelligence believes🇷🇺 is increasingly afraid of 🇺🇦 #ukrainecounteroffensive pic.twitter.com/GrATY9rKUT