Jako islámští teroristé. Rusové se děsivým způsobem chlubí řezáním hlavy Ukrajince

#Ukraine: Today's reports from #UkraineWar: 1. Reports that several UA troops were found beheaded near #Bakhmut today, one pic emerging of a soldier's head impaled on a stick. Wagner Group men accused of responsibility. #tweet100

🇺🇦🇺🇦Thread🇺🇦🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/eIlxhed5he