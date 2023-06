Jako Islámský stát. Rusové vysílají proti nepříteli vozidla naplněná výbušninami

The Russian MoD claims that its soldiers packed an MT-LB full of explosives, including FAB-100 bombs and UR-77 mine-clearing charges, and drove it at a Ukrainian position as a kamikaze vehicle (the video doesn't show any results).https://t.co/R7akR0hKw1https://t.co/rabd4JfySW pic.twitter.com/nbUbFn2qV2