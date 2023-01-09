Hlavní obsah

Pýcha předchází pád. Zběsilého motorkáře našli policisté podle videa na sociálních sítích

Řada kriminálníků a pachatelů nejrůznějších přestupků stál není schopná pochopit, že sociální sítě používají i muži a ženy zákona. Je to i případ amerického motorkáře, kterému se podařilo policistům při policejní honičce uniknout. Možná by to tak i zůstalo, kdyby záznam ze zběsilé jízdy nezveřejnil na Tik Toku.

Motocyklista ujel georgijským dálničním policistům již v první polovině prosince, policie okresu Clayton zveřejnila na svém facebookovém účtu až v pátek.

Neúspěšným pronásledováním pátrání policie neskončilo. „Poté, co se o honičce doslechl poručík Reimers, začal prohledávat sociální sítě,“ stojí v příspěvku. Policista skutečně na Tik Toku a YouTube objevil záznam z honičky, který odpovídal policejnímu hlášení.

Co víc, motorkář jel na relativně vzácném upraveném sportovním motocyklu Triumph Street Triple RS 2022. V okolí se dle registrací vyskytoval pouze jeden takový stroj. Pátrání pak už bylo vlastně jednoduché.

O pár dní později policisté zaklepali na dveře majitele motocyklu, který se záhy přiznal. Ukázalo se, že je na něj vydáno už dvanáct příkazů k zatčení v různých okresech za různé delikty.

