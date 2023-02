Silnější než atomová bomba. Před 10 lety explodoval nad Čeljabinskem velký meteorit

#Chelyabinsk Asteroid in #Russia docet. Do you remember it? Ten years ago. It was 15th February 2013. It's a great #science holiday to remember the most #FastAndFurious #DeepImpact from #Tunguska Event. Chelyabinsk State University & Museum remember the 550 Kt space impact. pic.twitter.com/qxX6H0XZR8