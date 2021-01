Nejkratší ulicí světa projdete během vteřiny. Měří jen dva metry

Ebenezer Place, Wick #Caithness is credited by the Guinness Book of Records as being the world's shortest street - 2.06m @ScotsMagazine #OutandAboutScotland @VisitScotland #VisitScotland @NorthCoast500 @BeingScots @Scottish_Banner @tripplannermama @trover @OrdnanceSurvey pic.twitter.com/twP7n0Wn4G