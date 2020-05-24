Koronavirus jí překazil návrat domů. Teď mladá cestovatelka kempuje na drsném ostrově
Bloggerka, která se na sociálních sítích proslavila prozkoumáváním neotřelých zemí, jako jsou Pákistán, Bangladéš nebo Sýrie, dorazila na ostrov Sokotra 11. března. Společně s dalšími 40 mezinárodními turisty se zúčastnila vůbec prvního místního maratonu a na ostrově měla strávit dva týdny.
Koronavirus si však připravil jiné plány. Když 15. března úřady oznámily, že uzavřou hranice, doporučily maratoncům, aby se co nejrychleji vrátili domů. „Vzbudili nás uprostřed noci ve stanech a řekli nám, že bychom si měli pospíšit na letiště,“ uvedla Becková. Vysvětlila, že tak čelila těžkému rozhodnutí, zda ostrov opustí a vystaví se riziku, že se nakazí po cestě do Evropy, nebo raději zůstane.
IT MAY FEEL LIKE THE WORLD HAS COME TO A HALT - BUT IT REALLY HASN’T. There is an idea in Greek philosophy that my father taught me once: “Panta Rhei”. Everything flows. Whenever I run into a creative or emotional block in my life, I remember that phrase to remind myself that the feeling of a standstill is only an illusion. Nothing ever really stops, when the parts around you keep moving and time keeps flowing. I feel that the same principle applies to the world we are living in today. Everything flows. Everything is still moving. Nature continues to blossom into spring - perhaps with more fervor than ever before, because we’re not there to disturb her. Many frontline workers continue to provide essential services. Doctors, shop assistants, street cleaners, journalists. Their daily routines have only sped up. And if you’re stuck at home, that doesn’t mean you’re stuck in time. Trust me, you are also floating along with the ebb and flow of the universe. Everything flows. You are changing every day. Even if you didn’t move a finger yesterday, today you ARE a slightly different person. One day older, endowed with the new experience of not having moved a finger on 14 April 2020. Everything flows. I find this idea incredibly powerful, because it forces you to take ownership of your own vessel in an ever-changing universe. Because it promises that all things - good and bad - will eventually come to an end. Everything flows. If you feel yourself flowing down, remember that soon you will flow upwards. If you see no hope for the world, remember that the world will change and flow. If you are living in uncertainty today, remember that every question has an answer, and that answer will flow in, too. You are always in my thoughts and in my heart. Stay safe. Stay strong. Stay sane. ❤️
Nakonec ale nemusela dlouho přemýšlet. „Ostrov jsem si zamilovala. Navštívila jsem ho už loni a přísahala jsem, že se někdy vrátím na delší dobu. Bylo to znamení,“ řekla 29letá bloggerka.
Zůstává na venkově
Becková nakonec se svolením úřadů zůstala a s ní i další čtyři turisté, zatímco zbytek, včetně jejího kanadského přítele, odletěli posledním letadlem do Káhiry. „Když jsem se dívala, jak odjíždějí, měla jsem motýlky v břiše. Ale věděla jsem, že to bylo správné rozhodnutí.“
S uzavřením hranic naskočila Becková na úplně jiné tempo, než byla do té doby zvyklá. „Život na Sokotře je pomalý. Většinu dne si čtu, píšu deník nebo chodím na túry do hor,“ popsala. Nejpohodlnější hotely na ostrově se nacházejí v hlavním městě Hadibu, Becková si však zvolila více neotřelé ubytování, a tak raději kempuje nebo si pronajímá pokojíky od místních obyvatel ve vesnicích. Do Hadibu se vrací jen kvůli internetu, prádelnám a elektřině, aby si nabila všechna potřebná zařízení. „Hadibu je chaotické a hlučné. Preferuji raději přírodu a život ve venkovských komunitách, kde byli tak milí, že mě přijali ve svých domovech,“ tvrdí žena.
WHAT’S THE SITUATION WITH COVID-19 ON SOCOTRA ISLAND? This is DAY 21 on the island, and as we enter a new month, I want to update you on the local situation. First and foremost, according to the local health authorities, there is no Coronavirus on Socotra Island. All the foreigners here were examined by a doctor, as a safety precaution, in the first week of our stay. Everyone is healthy. Flights haven’t been arriving for 21 days. Domestic passenger boats have been on hold for around 2 weeks. Cargo boats have been asked to quarantine for several days on the sea before coming in to port, but a regular stream of supplies continues to come in for the local population of 60k people. It seems like the authorities are doing a good job at isolating the island. I used to call this our “desert island quarantine” but I’ve now realized that was a mistake, because there is no quarantine on Socotra. People here are lucky to be able to continue as normal. For many of my friends around the world, the quarantine means being confined to the walls of their urban home, and that’s a much stricter reality than the one we are living. Our Socotri friends have been deeply welcoming, and of course some have offered to find me a local husband so I can live here forever. 😅🙈 I don’t think I’m quite there yet! I should also add, I’m not the only foreigner here. There are around 15 in total - all have been here as long as, or longer than me. Some stayed willingly and others didn’t have a choice - they missed the last commercial flight off the island. Some of us have become friends and are staying in the remote eastern corner of Socotra, where the Arabian Sea meets the Indian Ocean. The closest shop and antenna (where I can get internet, like now) are two hours away by motorbike. In between hiking and writing, I’m working on a couple of local community projects which I’d love to bring to life if I stay here a bit longer, and if things continue to be this calm here. One is related to raising local awareness about the plastic problem across the island, and the other - to preserving the local heritage. That’s my reality for a while to come. What’s yours? Sending you my love! 💛🙏
Na Sokotře nevešla v platnost žádná koronavirová opatření, protože ostrov nehlásí jediný případ nákazy. Sociální odstup nebo karanténa jsou pro místní neznámé pojmy. „Můžeme navštěvovat přátele a volně se pohybovat. Jako bychom byli v paralelním vesmíru,“ řekla.
Nejtěžší výzvou, které Becková však čelí, je stesk po blízkých. Internet na ostrově totiž není natolik silný, aby s nimi mohla uspořádat videohovor. „Moc mi všichni chybí,“ tvrdí bloggerka, ale zároveň dodává, že svého rozhodnutí na ostrově setrvat stále nelituje. „Jsem šťastná, že jsem zůstala. Každý den ale myslím na to, jak dlouho tu asi ještě budu,“ doplnila. „Kdyby mi zítra nabídli let, pravděpodobně bych ho přijala.“