Koronavirus jí překazil návrat domů. Teď mladá cestovatelka kempuje na drsném ostrově

Koronavirus si však připravil jiné plány. Když 15. března úřady oznámily, že uzavřou hranice, doporučily maratoncům, aby se co nejrychleji vrátili domů. „Vzbudili nás uprostřed noci ve stanech a řekli nám, že bychom si měli pospíšit na letiště,“ uvedla Becková. Vysvětlila, že tak čelila těžkému rozhodnutí, zda ostrov opustí a vystaví se riziku, že se nakazí po cestě do Evropy, nebo raději zůstane.

Nakonec ale nemusela dlouho přemýšlet. „Ostrov jsem si zamilovala. Navštívila jsem ho už loni a přísahala jsem, že se někdy vrátím na delší dobu. Bylo to znamení,“ řekla 29letá bloggerka.

Becková nakonec se svolením úřadů zůstala a s ní i další čtyři turisté, zatímco zbytek, včetně jejího kanadského přítele, odletěli posledním letadlem do Káhiry. „Když jsem se dívala, jak odjíždějí, měla jsem motýlky v břiše. Ale věděla jsem, že to bylo správné rozhodnutí.“

S uzavřením hranic naskočila Becková na úplně jiné tempo, než byla do té doby zvyklá. „Život na Sokotře je pomalý. Většinu dne si čtu, píšu deník nebo chodím na túry do hor,“ popsala. Nejpohodlnější hotely na ostrově se nacházejí v hlavním městě Hadibu, Becková si však zvolila více neotřelé ubytování, a tak raději kempuje nebo si pronajímá pokojíky od místních obyvatel ve vesnicích. Do Hadibu se vrací jen kvůli internetu, prádelnám a elektřině, aby si nabila všechna potřebná zařízení. „Hadibu je chaotické a hlučné. Preferuji raději přírodu a život ve venkovských komunitách, kde byli tak milí, že mě přijali ve svých domovech,“ tvrdí žena.