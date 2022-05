Italská důchodkyně se vydala na pouť dlouhou 22 tisíc kilometrů

A 72-year-old Italian woman.

An epic journey btw #Venice-#Beijing by foot.

3 years on the road.

In the footsteps of #MarcoPolo.

She is Vienna Cammarota.🚶‍♀️



She left Venice yesterday&will cover🇮🇹 🇸🇮🇭🇷🇷🇸🇧🇬🇹🇷🇬🇪🇮🇷🇹🇲🇦🇿🇺🇿🇰🇬🇰🇿🇲🇳🇨🇳. #SilkRoad



Buon viaggio!🎉 pic.twitter.com/APWRxDoFFC