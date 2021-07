Tálibán se bez boje zmocnil stovky amerických zbraní a vozidel

🇦🇫 #Afghanistan: #Taliban took over a large military base in the Sultan Khel settlement of the Saidabad district. 90 Afghan soldiers surrendered. TheyT also seized 15 Russian-made KamAZ army trucks and 757 weapons. During the last month Taliban acquired about 700 🇺🇸Humvees. pic.twitter.com/ILi7BEMt7b