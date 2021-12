Jak smrtící je omikron? Data z JAR zatím hovoří jasně

1 of 7:



Gauteng #Omicron update - 12 December.



The 7 day avg cases increased above the previous highest level of 9,645 on 9 December to 10,131 today.



This is most likely the result of a reporting delay (16,716 today).



The peak is now likely to end up in the window specified. pic.twitter.com/iX1n8ldhmw