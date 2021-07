Británie zažívá historicky první „extrémní vlnu veder”

⚠️⚠️ Amber Weather Warning issued ⚠️⚠️



Extreme Heat across parts of South Wales, West Midlands, southern and southwestern England



Valid until 23:59 Thursday



This is the first ever Extreme Heat Warning issued#Heatwave



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs

Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/bTHUyFL6uL