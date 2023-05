Ukrajinci zřejmě upravili pro vypalování střel Storm Shadow suchoje

#BREAKING: Did Ukraine use an ADM-160B US DECOY MISSILE??



Wreckage of an ADM-160 MALD Air-Launched Decoy Missile has reportedly been found near the Site of the Ukrainian Missile Strike in Luhansk.



ADM-160 is a US Missile designed to suppress and confuse enemy air defenses. The… pic.twitter.com/OUxpANIbLb