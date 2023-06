Rusové úspěšně ruší Ukrajincům GPS a komunikaci. Potvrzuje to, že se soustředí na obranu

Russian and Ukrainian forces both conducted offensive operations in western #Donetsk Oblast on June 15.



RU forces likely conducted a limited ground attack in the #Vuhledar area to draw UKR forces away from #VelykaNovosilka, where UKR troops continue #counteroffensive operations. https://t.co/tPjsWOl9ro pic.twitter.com/hjvSMbVNQS