Ruská stíhačka zaútočila na britské průzkumné letadlo. Šlo o úmysl, tvrdí západní zdroje

Last September a 🇷🇺 SU-27 fighter jet launched 2 missiles at an RAF plane with 30 crew onboard. The 1st missile missed, the 2nd malfunctioned. The 🇷🇺 pilot acted on ambiguous comms from ground control. We were very close to tensions with 🇷🇺 unseen since the Cuban Missile Crisis. pic.twitter.com/tzKoMUMISG