Chlouba ruské armády v troskách? Ukrajina hlásí sestřel hned šesti kinžalů

Yet another massive Russian air attack on Ukraine last night.



Ukrainian Air defense shot down all of them:



- 6 aeroballistic Kinzhal rockets;

- 9 Kalibr cruise missiles;

- 3 ballistic/anti-aircraft rockets (being confirmed);

- 6 strike Shahed drones;

- 3 drones.



Glory to… pic.twitter.com/PbQeezzoqL