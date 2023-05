Amputace nohou mu ve zdolání Everestu nezabránila

🎉 Congratulations to Kami Rita Sherpa ! 🏔️



23 May 2023; This morning,Kami Rita Sherpa successfully summited Mount Everest for an incredible 28th time as a part of the Seven Summit Treks Everest Expedition 2023.



• This is his second ascent of Mt. Everest (Sagarmatha) of the… pic.twitter.com/XjtMsxgJPT