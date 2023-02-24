Hlavní obsah

Zloděj nechal v obchodě platební kartu, aby mohl zaplatit později

Muž z Floridy se na začátku února vloupal do obchodu u čerpací stanice, odnesl si pár věcí, ale na pultu nechal svou platební kartu. Policisté jej tak velmi snadno vypátrali, zatkli a obvinili.

Slovní spojení poctivý zloděj je na první pohled nesmyslné, ale čas od času se objeví případ, kdy je naprosto přiléhavé. Platí to například pro mladého muže, jenž se na začátku měsíce vloupal do obchodu u čerpací stanice ve městě Palm Coast na východním pobřeží Floridy.

Poté, co v obchodě sebral pár věcí, položil na pult svou platební kartu. Na základě toho a s využitím kamerových záznamů pak měli policisté značně usnadněnou práci, a tak mladíka zakrátko dopadli.

Ten nekladl žádný odpor a s policií spolupracoval. Sdělil jim, že kartu na místě nechal proto, aby se mohl později vrátit a zaplatit. „Nechtěl jsem nic ukrást, vím, že je to nezákonné,“ řekl při dopadení zasahujícím policistům.

„Musel ty věci asi opravdu hodně potřebovat,“ komentoval případ šerif okresu Flagler Rick Staly. Zároveň doplnil, že zanechání platební karty nic nemění na tom, že došlo k porušení zákona.

Mladý muž tak dostal svou platební kartu zpět, ale při té příležitosti byl také zatčen a obviněn z trestných činů vloupání a krádeže.

Zloděj na útěku se nevědomky schoval v sídle německého prezidenta

