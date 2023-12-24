Hlavní obsah

Vánoční stromek ve vzdáleném vesmíru, NASA zveřejnila unikátní snímek

Americký Národní úřad pro letectví a vesmír (NASA) zveřejnil před Vánocemi atraktivní snímek, na němž vzdálená hvězdokupa tvarem a barvami připomíná vánoční stromeček. Ve skutečnosti je však fotka dost upravená, takže takový výjev neviděli při pozorování ani samotní astronomové.

Foto: NASA

Hvězdokupa NGC 2264

Fotografie a krátká animace zachycují hvězdokupu NGC 2264, která tvarem i svými projevy značně připomíná vánoční stromeček. Jde však o takzvanou složenou fotografii, takže zobrazený výjev nebylo možné v jeden okamžik pozorovat v této konkrétní podobě.

Asi ta nejmenší úprava spočívá ve skutečnosti, že je fotka otočená o zhruba 160 stupňů po směru hodinových ručiček, aby špička „stromečku“ směřovala nahoru. Přidána také byla zelená barva „jehličí“, kterou byl zvýrazněn plyn v mlhovině.

Třetím zásahem do skutečnosti pak je blikání „ozdob“, které je možné vidět v krátké animaci. Jde o hvězdy, jež se sice vyznačují proměnlivou aktivitou, ale ve skutečnosti se tak neděje takto synchronizovaně.

NASA doplňuje, že hvězdokupa NGC 2264 leží v naší galaxii a od Země je vzdálená přibližně 2500 světelných let. Je tvořena mladými hvězdami o stáří mezi jedním a pěti miliony let a jejich velikost je značně různorodá. Ty nejmenší mají v porovnání se Sluncem hmotnost zhruba desetinovou a ty nejtěžší až sedminásobnou. Mladé hvězdy se také obecně vyznačují proměnlivou aktivitou.

Snímek pochází z rentgenové observatoře Chandra, kterou v roce 1999 na oběžnou dráhu Země vynesl raketoplán Columbia.

Snímek NASA zachytil na povrchu Marsu podobu medvídka Paddingtona

