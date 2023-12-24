Vánoční stromek ve vzdáleném vesmíru, NASA zveřejnila unikátní snímek

Článek
Fotografie a krátká animace zachycují hvězdokupu NGC 2264, která tvarem i svými projevy značně připomíná vánoční stromeček. Jde však o takzvanou složenou fotografii, takže zobrazený výjev nebylo možné v jeden okamžik pozorovat v této konkrétní podobě.
Asi ta nejmenší úprava spočívá ve skutečnosti, že je fotka otočená o zhruba 160 stupňů po směru hodinových ručiček, aby špička „stromečku“ směřovala nahoru. Přidána také byla zelená barva „jehličí“, kterou byl zvýrazněn plyn v mlhovině.
Třetím zásahem do skutečnosti pak je blikání „ozdob“, které je možné vidět v krátké animaci. Jde o hvězdy, jež se sice vyznačují proměnlivou aktivitou, ale ve skutečnosti se tak neděje takto synchronizovaně.
The Christmas Tree Cluster, NGC 2264
The Christmas Tree Cluster, NGC 2264

We're celebrating the holiday season with a new image of the "Christmas Tree Cluster" — complete with blinking lights! This group of young stars, roughly 1-5 million years old, is located about 2,500 light-years from Earth: https://s.si.edu/xmas-tree Happy Holidays space fans!🎄 Visual Description: This release features a composite image of a cluster of young stars looking decidedly like a cosmic Christmas tree! The cluster, known as NGC 2264, is in our Milky Way Galaxy, about 2,500 light-years from Earth. Some of the stars in the cluster are relatively small, and some are relatively large, ranging from one tenth to seven times the mass of our Sun. In this composite image, the cluster's resemblance to a Christmas tree has been enhanced through image rotation and color choices. Optical data is represented by wispy green lines and shapes, which creates the boughs and needles of the tree shape. X-rays detected by Chandra are presented as blue and white lights and resemble glowing dots of light on the tree. Infrared data show foreground and background stars as gleaming specks of white against the blackness of space. The image has been rotated by 160 degrees from the astronomer's standard of North pointing upwards. This puts the peak of the roughly conical tree shape near the top of the image, though it doesn't address the slight bare patch in the tree's branches, at our lower right, which in a living room should probably be turned to the corner! In this release, the festive cluster is presented as both a static image, and as a short animation. In the animation, blue and white X-ray dots from Chandra flicker and twinkle on the tree, like the lights on a Christmas tree.
NASA doplňuje, že hvězdokupa NGC 2264 leží v naší galaxii a od Země je vzdálená přibližně 2500 světelných let. Je tvořena mladými hvězdami o stáří mezi jedním a pěti miliony let a jejich velikost je značně různorodá. Ty nejmenší mají v porovnání se Sluncem hmotnost zhruba desetinovou a ty nejtěžší až sedminásobnou. Mladé hvězdy se také obecně vyznačují proměnlivou aktivitou.
Snímek pochází z rentgenové observatoře Chandra, kterou v roce 1999 na oběžnou dráhu Země vynesl raketoplán Columbia.