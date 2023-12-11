Na Floridě se vylíhl vzácný bílý aligátor

BABYLEUCISTIC ALLIGATOR HATCHES AT GATORLAND Oh boy, we have some exciting news here at Gatorland, exclaimed Mark McHugh, President and CEO of Gatorland. ⭐️For the first time since a nest of leucistic alligators was discovered in the swamps of Louisiana 36 years ago, we have the first birth of a solid white alligator ever recorded from those original alligators. This is beyond “rare, it is absolutely extraordinary and the first one in the world. Leucistic alligators are the rarest genetic variation in the American alligator. They differ from albino alligators, which have pink eyes and a complete loss of pigment. Leucism in alligators causes white coloration, but they often have patches or splotches of normal coloration on their skin. Without the darker skin pigmentation, they can’t have direct sunlight for long periods of time because they sunburn easily. Leucistic alligators also have brilliant blue eyes compared to the pink eyes of an albino alligator. According to McHugh, the new baby female leucistic alligator and her normal colored brother, born to parents Jeyan and Ashley, weigh 96 grams and are currently 49 cm long. These are incredibly special animals in the reptile world, and we are being very careful with their safety and security. We plan to have them on display early next year so guests can see them, learn about them, and fall in love with them like we have. For now, however, we continue to keep them safe where we can closely monitor their health and growth, added McHugh. Gatorland is asking the public to help name the beautiful white female and her normal colored brother by posting suggestions in the comments below! #gatorland #orlando #florida #leucisticalligator #whitealligator #babyanimals