Hlavní obsah

Na Floridě se vylíhl vzácný bílý aligátor

Floridský aligátoří park Gatorland Orlando minulý týden oznámil, že mezi svými zvířaty přivítali mládě s velmi vzácnou pigmentovou poruchou. Na světě je známo pouze sedm takových aligátorů.

Foto: Ken Guzzetti, ČTK/AP

Bílý aligátor z floridského parku Gatorland Orlando

Článek

Gatorland Orlando ve svém oznámení upřesnil, že malý světlý aligátořík není albín, ale trpí takzvaným leucismem. Rozdíl spočívá v tom, že albíni postrádají pigment melanin, zatímco jedinci s leucismem nemají vůbec žádné pigmenty.

Aligátoři s pigmentovými poruchami nebývají zase až tak vzácní, ale často mívají na světlé kůži alespoň nějaké pigmentové skvrny. Naproti tomu takto světlí jedinci jsou velmi vzácní. Server UPI tvrdí, že floridský přírůstek je první zdokumentovaný případ od doby, kdy bylo před 36 lety v Lousianě objeveno celé hnízdo leucistických aligátorů.

V současnosti údajně na světě žije pouze sedm takových zvířat, z toho tři právě ve floridském Gatorlandu. „Je to vzácnější než vzácné, je to naprosto mimořádná událost,“ uvedli k vylíhnutí leucistického mláděte představitelé aligátořího parku.

Zároveň také upřesnili, že jde o samičku. S ní přišel na svět ještě také její malý bráška, jenž je však zbarven zcela standardně. Návštěvníci parku je oba budou moci vidět příští rok. Ale bílou slečnu asi jen krátce nebo ve vnitřních expozicích. Podle chovatelů totiž kvůli vzácné pigmentové poruše nemůže dlouho pobývat na slunci.

Helikoptéra podnítila sexuální apetit krokodýlů

Reklama

Související témata:
Aligátor
Krokodýli
Albinismus
Pigment
Porucha
Mláďata
Florida
USA

Výběr článků