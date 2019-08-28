Vzhled nového Defenderu už není tajemstvím, může za to James Bond
Značka Land Rover zatím ukázala nový Defender jen pod maskovací fólií; vzhled nových aut bývá dobře střeženým tajemstvím. Tentokrát se to ale asi nepovedlo, a to údajně v prostředí natáčení nové bondovky. Na Instagramu ho sdílel účet shedlocktwothousand. A později se přidalo mnoho a mnoho dalších.
„Vypadá to, že bude mít pořádnou světlou výšku (ale neví se, jestli tohle je standardní výška, offroadová výška nebo jestli je na vinutých pružinách,” stojí mimo jiné v textu u fotky jako narážka na to, že nový Defender dostane vzduchové odpružení.
Novinka má být odhalena už zanedlouho - na autosalonu ve Frankfurtu. Ten letos proběhne od 12. do 22. září a dozvíme se tam, zda tahle fotka skutečně ukazuje auto v jeho finální podobě.