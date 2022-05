Norsko změnilo oficiální název Běloruska

🤍❤️🤍🤝🇳🇴 #Norway changed the name of Belarus



Now it will be called in #Norwegian not Hviterussland (White Russia), but #Belarus.



"We do this as a sign of solidarity with #Belarusian democratic movement. They will not be a continuation of #Russia," said Anniken Huitfeldt. pic.twitter.com/8L1A4OQJYF