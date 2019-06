Violent #turbulence aboard a flight from #Pristina, #Kosovo to #EuroAirport in #Basel, #Switzerland on June 16 was strong enough to throw a #flightattendant and her trolley to the ceiling and send them crashing down on passengers, dramatic video taken on board shows. #MirjetaBasha recorded this video aboard the #ALKAirlines flight. She told the Swiss news site 20 Minuten she was convinced the plane was going to crash. Describing the scene she recorded, Basha said, “A flight attendant slammed her trolley on the ceiling. Cups flew around, some were scalded by hot water.” Basha’s husband was among 10 people who were taken for hospital treatment on landing, the airport said.