Biggest carp in the world tops 112lb at Euro Aqua Euro Aqua has done it again, this time producing the first 50kg carp ever recorded. The monstrous 51.2kg (that’s 112lb 14oz!) mirror fell to Michel Schoenmakers at the Hungarian super venue. The fish was caught today [November 23, 2018] and beats the previous world record of 108lb, which also came from Euro Aqua.