[Troubled Waters] - otters vs croc Lucky to see 6 otters at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve (SBWR). They were quite far away, may be about 150-200m away from platform 1. At first, didn't realise why they were hesitant to swim across the little man-made island. Then I realised the famous SBWR tailless crocodile (saltie) was in the water. What happened next 10 mins was face-off of 6 otters versus the croc. Eventually, tailless swam away ... Tailless must be feeling sian, thinking "Already 0.1m low tide (4.30 am) washed me out so far from main bridge, then otters must come disturbing me ..." OtterCity