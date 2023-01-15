Hlavní obsah

V Nepálu havarovalo letadlo se 72 lidmi na palubě: nejméně 16 obětí

dnes 7:54
ČTK

Letadlo se 72 lidmi na palubě v neděli ráno havarovalo v Nepálu. Informuje o tom server The Kathmandu Post. Obětí je nejméně šestnáct.

Podle The Kathmandu Post stroj se 68 pasažéry a čtyřmi členy posádky společnosti Yeti Airlines směřoval z metropole Káthmándú do města Pokhara.

Server Hindustan Times napsal, že stroj se zřítil na přistávací dráhu letiště v tomto městě. Na záběrech ze sociálních sítí jsou vidět plameny stoupající z trosek.

