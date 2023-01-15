V Nepálu havarovalo letadlo se 72 lidmi na palubě: nejméně 16 obětí

Článek
Podle The Kathmandu Post stroj se 68 pasažéry a čtyřmi členy posádky společnosti Yeti Airlines směřoval z metropole Káthmándú do města Pokhara.
A total of 68 passengers & four crew members were on board the Yeti airlines aircraft that crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport, Sudarshan #Bartaula, spokesperson of Yeti Airlines: The Kathmandu Post#nepal pic.twitter.com/ap0Q02NivV— Rahul Sisodia (@Sisodia19Rahul) January 15, 2023
Server Hindustan Times napsal, že stroj se zřítil na přistávací dráhu letiště v tomto městě. Na záběrech ze sociálních sítí jsou vidět plameny stoupající z trosek.
नेपाल के पोखरा में बड़ा विमान हादसा, लैंडिंग से पहले हवा में ही लगी आग, अब तक 30 शव बरामद#exclusive_video #Exclusive #NEPALUPDATE #BreakingNews #BREAKING #updates #UPDATE pic.twitter.com/rwCx972NJ3— Rahul Sisodia (@Sisodia19Rahul) January 15, 2023