Tureckým přístavem otřásla exploze obřího sila. Ráno tam připlula ukrajinská loď s kukuřicí

The 1st 🚢 POLARNET arrived at the port of 🇹🇷 Türkiye! Others 🛳s will arrive at the ports of destination in the coming days. It’s a positive market signal for the 🌏 & a perfect example of how the Black Sea Grain Initiative works due to the support of @UN & 🇹🇷 #Türkiye. pic.twitter.com/UIm6oUy7qH