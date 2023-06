Ruská střela zasáhla restauraci plnou lidí v Kramatorsku

🤬 At 7:30 p.m. on June 27, Russia launched 2 missile strikes on Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast.



The attack hit a busy restaurant in downtown Kramatorsk, along with the nearby village of Bilenke.



pic.twitter.com/4XaMqdc4yU