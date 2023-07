Klimatičtí extremisté nepustili v Londýně matku spěchající s dítětem do nemocnice

🚨 BREAKING: 160 Just Stop Oil Supporters March Demanding No New Oil



🦺 160 Just Stop Oil supporters in 16 groups are marching in Hammersmith, Redbridge, King's Cross, Victoria, Whitechapel, Farringdon and Earl's Court, demanding an end to all new oil and gas.



🧡 This morning,… pic.twitter.com/RKP3kVrOho