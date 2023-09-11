Ukrajina oznámila osvobození těžebních věží u Krymu

Článek
Podle informací agentury Reuters měly být osvobozeny věže známé jako Bojko Towers. Přezdívku získaly po bývalém ukrajinském ministrovi energetiky Juriji Bojkovi.
⚡️🇺🇦Ukraine has returned the so-called "Boika Towers" under control— 🇺🇦Ukrainian Front (@front_ukrainian) September 11, 2023
📌 "Boika Towers" are oil and gas drilling platforms near the coast of Crimea in the Black Sea.
❗️ Russia occupied them in 2015, and with the beginning of the full-scale invasion, used them for military… pic.twitter.com/xsGWRdun7H
Rusko zmíněné těžební plošiny okupovalo od roku 2015 a na začátku plnohodnotné invaze na Ukrajinu před půl druhým rokem je použilo pro vojenské účely. Posloužily jako vrtulníková a radarová stanoviště, napsal twitterový účet Clash Report, který vývoj konfliktu na Ukrajině monitoruje.
#BREAKING Ukrainian Military Intelligence (GUR) says Ukraine has liberated oil and gas drilling platforms near the coast of Crimea in the Black Sea, Boyka Towers.
Russia occupied them in 2015, and with the beginning of the full-scale invasion, used them for military purposes.… pic.twitter.com/0uYN1cgQuc