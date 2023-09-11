Hlavní obsah

Ukrajina oznámila osvobození těžebních věží u Krymu

dnes 11:37 • Aktualizováno 12:06
Petr Jemelka, Novinky, ČTK

Ukrajina dobyla zpět čtyři těžební plošiny v Černém moři u Krymu, které Rusko okupovalo od roku 2015. V pátek to podle agentury Reuters na internetové komunikační síti Telegram uvedla ukrajinská vojenská rozvědka (GUR). Podle ČTK zprávu s odkazem na GUR převzala i další média.

Foto: Profimedia.cz

Ukrajinské těžební plošiny (ilustrační foto)

Podle informací agentury Reuters měly být osvobozeny věže známé jako Bojko Towers. Přezdívku získaly po bývalém ukrajinském ministrovi energetiky Juriji Bojkovi.

Rusko zmíněné těžební plošiny okupovalo od roku 2015 a na začátku plnohodnotné invaze na Ukrajinu před půl druhým rokem je použilo pro vojenské účely. Posloužily jako vrtulníková a radarová stanoviště, napsal twitterový účet Clash Report, který vývoj konfliktu na Ukrajině monitoruje.

