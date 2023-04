Není to kluk! V americké rodině se po 138 letech narodila první holčička

First Baby Girl in 138 Years Born in The Family Carolyn and Andrew Clark received exciting news at their recent gender reveal party. The couple discovered that they would be welcoming a baby girl, a first for Andrew's family in over 138 years. Andrew's lineage has been marked by the birth of boys. Andrew himself is one of three boys, a trait shared with his father. Similarly, Andrew's grandfather was also one of four boys, and this pattern has continued unbroken since 1885. The couple was ecstatic with the news but also taken aback by the revelation. They expressed their surprise to Inside Edition, stating that they were "very shocked" by the news. The baby girl arrived on St. Patrick's Day, joining her older brother, and the family is overjoyed to welcome her into their lives. With such a long history of male births in the family, the arrival of a baby girl has added a new and exciting chapter to their family history. offbeat,gender reveal,children,Inside edition,inside_edition,ie newsdesk,ie offbeat,first girl child,family,all boys,baby girl,audrey clark,carolyn clark,andrew clark,clark family,pink cookies,generations of boys,nursery,alison hall,kids,