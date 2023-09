Lev zachráněný z opuštěné zoo se zotavuje. Vrací se mu hlas

Ruben’s roar is getting louder. Ruben is determined to walk around and even as his legs wobble, he pushes himself forward. His roar is getting stronger and louder, and he is listening to the roars of the residents next door. It’s not always possible to catch it on camera but we will keep trying! He’s a big boy and we think he is going to have a very loud roar one day! #HelpRubenRoar #lion #bigcat #adiwildlifesanctuary #adiws