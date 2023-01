Zbídačený lev snad brzy zase zařve. Zachránili ho z opuštěné zoo

ADI President Jan Creamer: “Happy New Year! We are in Armenia working to make this a really special year for lonely lion Ruben. He is safely in quarantine in a bear sanctuary (Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife & Cultural Assets), and we are grateful for all the support from people in Armenia, pulling together for Ruben. Ruben has not heard another lion for five years since the private zoo he was in closed and he was left there alone. This morning, as he stepped out of his night house roaring, my heart ached. I cannot wait to see him at ADIWS when our pride roars back and when he sees other lions again. We are getting the processes underway to move him from Armenia to Africa - as ADI supporters know this can take several months but we will go as fast as we can. This will also enable him to build up his strength. We are making initial assessments for him to travel and for his needs at ADIWS, and we are preparing videos for our veterinary team. I will keep updating you. Thank you to everyone who has helped get him this far, now let’s get this magnificent old warrior home to the land of his forefathers.”