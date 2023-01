V letadle vzplála powerbanka. Dva cestující vyvázli s popáleninami

Passenger's power bank caught fire on #Scoot Airbus A320N (9V-TNE) flight #TR993 from #Taipei to #Singapore. The incident occurred while the aircraft was in the ground. Two passengers received minor injuries.



🎥©CNA#A320neo #Airbus #Powerbank #Taiwan #aviation #AvGeek #avgeeks pic.twitter.com/i1hDoohMPy