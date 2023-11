Děsivé přistání na Lanzarote. Letadlo bezpečně dosedlo až na druhý pokus

A very tough landing attempt by 2010 delivered CanaryFly ATR 72-500 plane (EC-MSM) at the César Manrique-Lanzarote Airport (ACE) on Tuesday (07 Nov.) operating flight PM618 from Gran Canaria (LPA), that aborted the landing after multiple bounces on Runway 03.



📹Lanzarote Webcam pic.twitter.com/ceA1e4QUF8