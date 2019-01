EDIT: watch until the end. He strips and goes for a run before being tackled down. After our flight was announced delayed, this guy started drinking heavy. About 20 minutes into the flight he started becoming aggressive and had to be restrained after all of this kicked off. 2 hours into the flight from Gold Coast to Singapore and they turn around and head for Sydney 😂 Props to the guys at the end who took him down. Photo in comments. (Some footage sucked - didn’t want to provoke him if he saw a camera)