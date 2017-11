Watch this heartwarming camera trap footage of the happy reunion of three #Leopard cubs, approx. 20 days old with their mother, after they were rescued from a sugarcane field in a village near Nashik by Team #WildlifeSOS from the #ManikdohLeopardRescueCentre & the Forest Department. Read the rescue coverage by DNA India here; http://www.dnaindia.com/india/report-watch-on-children-s-day-heartwarming-video-of-leopard-getting-reunited-with-missing-cubs-goes-viral-2559878