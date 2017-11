Earlier today I received a call from an elderly lady in kingaroy asking if i feel brave enough to catch a black snake for her in the bedroom?. After having a laugh with her ..and no I wasn't belittling her for all those snowflakes out there .I decided as I was flat out today cleaning and mowing the grass getting ready for the house inspection to send Darryl instead.As Darryl arrived at the call the lady went on to tell him that her husband was going to pick up the snake himself...lucky the wife with the common sense talked him out of it as it turned out to be an eastern brown snake aka a common brown snake. But it's black you say that's correct it is, and it just goes to show that the eastern brown snake can come in all colours.That's why it's imperative to call a professional licensed snake catcher. This was Darryl's first brown snake capture and in all honesty I couldn't be prouder of this bloke.He's learning very quickly and proving to me that he's the man for this job and I've made the right decision in asking him to join. The eastern brown snake is the second most venomous snake in the world and it's strike speed is 1/25 of a second ..so yes that's fast an unpredictable and highly nervous species but still can tolerate human interference.. Infact you'd probably be surprised to find you've probably had one in your yard at some point. Remember we're available 24 hrs 7 days a week and we take this commitment very seriously ..call 0435736924 ..video credit goes to colleen Darryl's wife ..ripper job guys well done ....Christian.