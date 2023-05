Ukrajinci zveřejnili záběry tanku Tomáš u Bachmutu

#Ukraine/#Russia 🇺🇦🇷🇺:



🇺🇦#Ukrainian T-72EA tank, delivered from 🇨🇿#Czechia, towing a slightly damaged YPR-765 APC, delivered from the 🇳🇱#Netherlands, near #Bakhmut, #Donetsk Oblast.



The interesting thing is that it is not just any T-72EA, it is a Tomáš! The Tomáš, who was… pic.twitter.com/VdVwPBxpl5