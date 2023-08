💸 The Kremlin is pumping money into the party "Alternative for Germany" in order to slow down the process of supplying weapons to 🇺🇦.



🤡 The mediator between the Kremlin and AfG is the propagandist Vladimir Sergienko, a 🇩🇪 citizen and assistant to AdN deputy Schmidt.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/V4OmLBviM2